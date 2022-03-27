Somehow salads at restaurants always taste better to me then what I make at home. But I find many places just have a set kind of salad and most of the time there is something in that salad I don’t like. But at Saladworks in the Broadmoor Towne Center, you can create your own salad and have the best of both worlds. Up to five toppings are included in the price and they don’t just offer the basic tomato, cucumber, etc. They offer a choice of about 40 items! And if you don’t want a salad, you can try warm grain bowl, soups and wraps. Details: saladworks.com. — Carlotta Olson