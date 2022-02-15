o'furry.JPG

O'Furry's, a dive bar locally known for some of the best chicken wings around. Gazette photo

An ideal dive bar feels timeless, walls covered with relics as colorful as the next cast of characters. And maybe a trough in the men's room. And maybe the best wings around. That's O'Furry's, 900 E. Fillmore St. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

