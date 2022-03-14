When I need to check out from the daily drama, I take a walk and listen to people tell their real-life stories of the supernatural on "Jim Harold's Campfire" podcast. Ghost stories, things that go bump in the night, possible UFO sightings. True? Who knows. But entertaining. One episode to start with contains "The Roadhouse Saloon," about a woman's experience at an eerie bar in the middle of nowhere; jimharold.com/the-roadhouse-saloon-best-of-campfire-ep-1. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
