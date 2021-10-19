Halloween candy and beer. Gazette file
Features writer
What's better than candy and beer? Candy with beer. Goat Patch Brewing Co. is hosting its annual pairing from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. More info on the brewery's Facebook page. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
The Broncos are 3-3, losers of three straight after a 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. Fangio, now in his third season as head coach of the Broncos, has a 15-23 record.