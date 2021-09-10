Ritual 70% cacao chocolate bars at the gift store at Juniper Valley Ranch restaurant, 16350 S. Colorado 115. Go for the dark chocolate numbers in flavors: Juniper Lavender, Fleur de Sel and S’mores bar with graham cracker and caramelized sugar. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Sweet fix
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
