Ritual 70% cacao chocolate bars at the gift store at Juniper Valley Ranch restaurant, 16350 S. Colorado 115. Go for the dark chocolate numbers in flavors: Juniper Lavender, Fleur de Sel and S’mores bar with graham cracker and caramelized sugar. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

