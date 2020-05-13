Check out the drive-thru farmers market in Woodland Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. Place orders online. No samples; items will be pre-bagged for minimal touch. There will be vegetables, honey, baked goods, eggs and more. SNAP/EBT and Market Bucks will be honored. Use credit or debit cards, preferable no cash or coins. Wear masks and maintain 6-foot distancing. wpfarmersmarket.com — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments