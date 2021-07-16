Pikes Pick: Summer sipper

Minuty rosé by Château Minuty, a Côtes de Provence-style rosé can be found at Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Time to channel the essence of summer on the French Riviera by opening a bottle of Minuty rosé. Château Minuty is famous for Côtes de Provence rosé, a crisp and refreshing sipper. Grab a bottle or two at Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

