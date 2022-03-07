I am a hoarder of Substack subscriptions and receive at least a few of the emailed newsletters every day. A few of my favorites: journalist Jessica DeFino's "The Unpublishable," about the unscrupulous beauty industry; Cheryl Strayed's "Dear Sugar" advice column; and "Shangrilogs," the journal of a woman who documents her new life after moving to a tiny, unnamed Colorado mountain town. You can get free or paid subscriptions. You can also start your own; substack.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
