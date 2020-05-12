Jordan: Winning 6th NBA title with Bulls was 'trying year'

ARCHIVE - In this photo from June 14, 1992, Michael Jordan celebrates victory as the Bulls beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA championships. 

 John Swart

The 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan and the Bulls has been delightful. There's still time to hop on "The Last Dance" bandwagon. ESPN will air the last two episodes Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. Tune in hours earlier to catch up on previous episodes.

Tags

Load comments