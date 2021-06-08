West of Colorado Springs, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument displays fossils that tell a mind-bending story of the region in prehistoric times. Also, the park displays the timeless night sky perhaps like you've never seen it. Gaze with experts during a special program set for 8:30 p.m. June 18. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Stargazing special at national monument west of Colorado Springs
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
7 recent restaurant additions Colorado Springs foodies will love
-
Colorado Springs parks system falls in annual ranking, trailing other major Colorado cities
-
Colorado mountain town puts new limits on hikers
-
Life on the high line: Inside the rising thrill across Colorado's outdoors
-
9 Colorado Springs historical facts you probably didn't know