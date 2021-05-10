There's more to Spotify than music. The online streaming service recently debuted nine classic audiobooks read by well-known performers, including actors Hilary Swank and Forest Whitaker and Broadway star Audra McDonald. Available now for free are Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Charlotte Brontë’s "Jane Eyre" and Stephen Crane’s "Red Badge of Courage," to name a few. I'm starting with Jane Austen's "Persuasion," read by actor, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Spotify debuts free classic audiobooks
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
