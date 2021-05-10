Forest Whitaker

Forest Whitaker will read the Frederick Douglass memoir “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave” for Spotify’s new audiobook collection. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

There's more to Spotify than music. The online streaming service recently debuted nine classic audiobooks read by well-known performers, including actors Hilary Swank and Forest Whitaker and Broadway star Audra McDonald. Available now for free are Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," Charlotte Brontë’s "Jane Eyre" and Stephen Crane’s "Red Badge of Courage," to name a few. I'm starting with Jane Austen's "Persuasion," read by actor, singer and songwriter Cynthia Erivo. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

