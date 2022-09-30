Daily Weather Report Powered By:
See full moon from Evergreen Cemetery
(Gazette file photo)
Journalist
A full moon “Beyond the Grave” beckons from Evergreen Cemetery’s Oct. 7-8 Legend of Sleepy Hollow evenings. Walk the grounds looking for the Headless Horseman. Tickets online: tinyurl.com/2p9cbya2 — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage
Entertainment writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.