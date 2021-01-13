Perhaps you’re in need of some comfort this winter. Here’s a solution: Grab a bowl of spicy Brazilian shrimp soup from Shuga’s in Colorado Springs. The tasty soup, a customer favorite at the cozy restaurant, is sure to warm you up. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Spicy shrimp soup at Shuga's will warm you up
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
