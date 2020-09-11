Paying a visit to the U. S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum? Don’t forget to check out Flame, the museum’s restaurant, and grab a tongue-tingling Sriracha candied bacon bahn mi, Vietnam’s classic street food sandwich. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Spicy sandwich at Olympic Museum's Flame
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
