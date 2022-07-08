Pikes Pick: Spicy chips

Daily Weather Report Powered By:
Trader Joe’s Crispy Jalapeno Pieces are flavor bombs. They not only make a tasty snack but they give mac and cheese, salads, pizzas and more a crunchy, salty, spicy finish. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
