Pikes Pick: Spicy burger

The Chipotle Burger at Garden of the Gods Market and Café is big and delicious.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Like big messy, three-napkin burgers? Then the Chipotle Burger at the newly reopened Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 616 S. Tejon St. is for you. Think Colorado beef, topped with a cream cheese green chile fritter, arugula, chipotle aioli, roasted red pepper, pickled jalapeno on a buttery brioche bun. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments