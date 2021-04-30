Like big messy, three-napkin burgers? Then the Chipotle Burger at the newly reopened Garden of the Gods Market and Café, 616 S. Tejon St. is for you. Think Colorado beef, topped with a cream cheese green chile fritter, arugula, chipotle aioli, roasted red pepper, pickled jalapeno on a buttery brioche bun. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Spicy burger
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
