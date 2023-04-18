A taste of the South rules at downtown Colorado Springs food hall CO.A.T.I. Chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, fried catfish platters, wings and crispy, honey garlic shrimp — find that and more at Luchals. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
A taste of the South rules at downtown Colorado Springs food hall CO.A.T.I. Chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, fried catfish platters, wings and crispy, honey garlic shrimp — find that and more at Luchals. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places making Colorado colorful.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only