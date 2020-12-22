The sound of silence is the actual focus of “The Sound of Metal.” For how it captures that, the new movie on Amazon Prime is a technical achievement. It’s a triumph beyond that — an emotional, life-affirming tale of a hardcore drummer who suddenly goes deaf and must adapt. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: 'Sound of Metal' a quiet triumph
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
