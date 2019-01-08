TV TONIGHT
Maybe the truth is in here: The new drama series “Project Blue Book” is based on real-life, top-secret investigations into UFOs and related phenomena conducted by the Air Force during the 1950s and ’60s. Aiden Gillen leads the cast. 8 p.m., A&E
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Nothing like strings and harmonious voices to soothe the soul. Does anybody do it better than Mandolin Orange? Even on the most hectic of days, folk duo Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz have the antidote. Into the complicated world, they’ve recently injected a simple song, “Time We Made Time,” about slowing down and keeping loved ones close. It’s from their album “Tides of a Teardrop,” due Feb. 1.