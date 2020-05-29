Beat snack attacks with Harvest Snaps, baked plant-based chips from green peas, black beans or red lentils. They have 30-60% less fat than regular potato chips and only 130 calories per 22 crisps. They come in a slew of flavors all packed with fiber, protein, calcium and potassium ready for when munchies strike. Available at Safeway and King Soopers. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

