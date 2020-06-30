Lucky Dumpling Fusion Restaurant

Lucky Dumpling Fusion Restaurant (Located at: 26 S. Wahsatch Ave.) “Avocado Rice Bowl” Wednesday August 7, 2019. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

Arrangements have changed (socially distanced), but my first Lucky Dumpling experience lived up to the hype. I went with small bites — chef Brother Luck’s specialty — at the downtown spot,venturing from pork belly bao, to bulgogi tacos, to kimchi fries. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

