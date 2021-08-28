Popular country singer Jimmie Allen, here twice next month, has a special children's book, "My Voice is a Trumpet," showing how to use voices to effect change. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Singer Jimmie Allen uses his author voice for change
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Manitou Springs historic eatery has new owner
-
Record-breaking rollercoaster coming to Colorado mountain town
-
While small in number, followers of Colorado Springs Bahá'í faith have big hopes
-
How to get a free In-N-Out burger today in Colorado Springs
-
In Colorado's San Luis Valley, a mission behind 'mountainous' grub | Craving Colorado