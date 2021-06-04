The Amiko sandwich at Homa Café & Bar is irresistible. a It starts with flavorful Japanese milk bread toast. Then comes the filling: A pile of tender miso braised short ribs and shitake mushrooms, tossed with sesame chili crunch. It’s a delicious mouthful. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

