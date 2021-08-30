I’m iffy on “And Just Like That,” the 10-part reboot of “Sex and the City” set to premiere this year on HBO Max. But I did fall in love with “Sentimental in the City,” a hilarious podcast hosted by two smart and witty British writers and journalists, Caroline O’Donoghue and Dolly Alderton. They analyze each season of the show, as well as the two “Sex and the City” movies; play.acast.com/s/sentimentalgarbage/introducing-sentimentalinthecity-withdollyalderton. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

