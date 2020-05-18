NerdWallet Second Chance Card

Websites such as Raise.com, Cardpool.com and Giftcardgranny.com will let you buy and sell gift cards. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 The Associated Press

Need a little extra cash? Chances are you have a few gift cards collecting dust. You might not see cold hard cash in that square piece of plastic, but websites such as Raise.com, Cardpool.com and Giftcardgranny.com sure do. You can also purchase gift cards, many for a few bucks less than face value. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

