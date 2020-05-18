Need a little extra cash? Chances are you have a few gift cards collecting dust. You might not see cold hard cash in that square piece of plastic, but websites such as Raise.com, Cardpool.com and Giftcardgranny.com sure do. You can also purchase gift cards, many for a few bucks less than face value. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Sell, buy gift cards
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
