It’s a win-win: Grow green and beautiful things and also help homeless families move into permanent homes. Do both by making a purchase during the seedling sale May 9 at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. you can peruse the $2 pots of veggies, flowers and herbs. Proceeds go to IHN Family Promise. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Seedling sale features $2 pots of veggies, flowers, herbs
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
New bishop for Diocese of Colorado Springs answers call with a torn heart over unexpected change
-
Medano Creek now flowing through main viewing area at Great Sand Dunes in Colorado
-
'That's nuts,' Lindsey Vonn says of Colorado Springs teens' ski mission
-
'Average' but 'always extraordinary' creek flows expected at Colorado's Great Sand Dunes
-
Kentucky Derby parties around Colorado Springs return in 2021 | List