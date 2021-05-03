It’s a win-win: Grow green and beautiful things and also help homeless families move into permanent homes. Do both by making a purchase during the seedling sale May 9 at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. you can peruse the $2 pots of veggies, flowers and herbs. Proceeds go to IHN Family Promise. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

