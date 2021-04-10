Master photographer Scott Robert Lim teaches a live online class of his “Portraits from Around the World,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register: mikescamera.com. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: See world photo portraits by Scott Robert Lim in online class
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
