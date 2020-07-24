It’s back. Seasonal Noosa Palisade peach yogurt can be found for a limited time at local grocery stores. Diced peaches direct from the legendary Colorado Western Slope are mixed with Noosa tart, smooth and creamy yogurt. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments