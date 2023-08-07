"Only Murders in the Building," one of my favorite comfort food TV shows, returns Tuesday with season three. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have sizzling chemistry, witty repartee and a posh wardrobe. Joining the cast this time around are Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Find it on Hulu. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Tags
Jennifer Mulson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only