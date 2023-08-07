071119 martin and short.jpg

"Only Murders in the Building," one of my favorite comfort food TV shows returns Tuesday with season three. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have sizzling chemistry, witty repartee and a posh wardrobe. Joining the trio this season are Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Courtesy

 COURTESY PHOTO

"Only Murders in the Building," one of my favorite comfort food TV shows, returns Tuesday with season three. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez have sizzling chemistry, witty repartee and a posh wardrobe. Joining the cast this time around are Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. Find it on Hulu. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270