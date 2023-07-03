The free Sack Lunch Serenade is back from noon-1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. Head to the City Auditorium where Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society will provide the musical backdrop and culinary students from the Shovel Ready program at Community Cultural Collective will provide lunches beginning at $10.48. You have until 10 a.m. to pre-order food online through eventbrite.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

