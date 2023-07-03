The free Sack Lunch Serenade is back from noon-1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 31. Head to the City Auditorium where Pikes Peak Area Theatre Organ Society will provide the musical backdrop and culinary students from the Shovel Ready program at Community Cultural Collective will provide lunches beginning at $10.48. You have until 10 a.m. to pre-order food online through eventbrite.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Jennifer Mulson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only