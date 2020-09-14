The new Ruth Asawa stamps at the U.S. Postal Service make me want to find a pen pal. The pane includes 20 stamps, with two each of 10 designs of her gorgeous wire sculptures. The Japanese American sculptor, arts activist and educator lived from 1926-2013, and produced art over the course of more than half a century. Buy stamps online at usps.com/shopstamps, call 800-782-6724 or at post office locations. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Ruth Asawa stamps honor Japanese American artist
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
