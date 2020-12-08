People compete in the 10k and 5k events during the 2020 Rescue Run, benefiting the El Paso County Search & Rescue (EPCSAR), at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Over a thousand people participated in the New Years Day tradition to support the El Paso County Search & Rescue, which is an all-volunteer and non-profit organization. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)