COVID-19 is forcing the annual Rescue Run to go virtual, but the good cause remains. For $25, which supports El Paso County Search and Rescue, sign up at pprrun.org/events/Rescue Run and pick a 5K or 10K course to run between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Run to support heroes of El Paso County
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
