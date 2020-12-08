010220-news-rescuerun 05
Buy Now

People compete in the 10k and 5k events during the 2020 Rescue Run, benefiting the El Paso County Search & Rescue (EPCSAR), at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Over a thousand people participated in the New Years Day tradition to support the El Paso County Search & Rescue, which is an all-volunteer and non-profit organization. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush The Gazette

COVID-19 is forcing the annual Rescue Run to go virtual, but the good cause remains. For $25, which supports El Paso County Search and Rescue, sign up at pprrun.org/events/Rescue Run and pick a 5K or 10K course to run between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments