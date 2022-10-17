Nothing pairs better than buckets of candy and the world's highest suspension bridge. Boo at the Bridge will offer trick-or-treaters and their families 45 booths plush with sugary goodies, a meet and greet with animals, including snakes and rabbits, music, dance and gondola rides. It's 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City, $13 4 and older, $11 tickets online, $8 season pass holders, free 3 and younger; 719-275-7507, royalgorgebridge.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
