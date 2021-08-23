Christina Lauren is the pen name behind two female friends who met while writing "Twilight" fan fiction, and have gone on to write a ton of romance novels. I recently finished their 2020 novel, "In a Holidaze," which is modeled after the 1993 cult film, "Groundhog Day," in which a TV weatherman relives the same day over and over until he gets it right. The same goes for Maelyn in the comfort food, Christmas-themed book, as she must relive a holiday vacation and learn to make better choices. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Romance writer Christina Lauren is pen name for two female friends
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
