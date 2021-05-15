Midland May, a month of cycling events, continues Wednesday with a Taste of Midland (Trail). Ride from Pike Ride Station at USOPM Museum at 2:45 p.m. and eat at great places along the way until 8 p.m. Wear helmets. Register midlandmay.com. - Linda Navarro
Pikes Pick: Ride or hike the trail for Taste of Midland
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
