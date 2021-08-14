This weekend and Monday , use your clean, reusable cups for in-store (not drive-thru) drinks and Starbucks will donate $1 to Ocean Conservancy to help clean up oceans. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Reusable Starbucks helps the ocean
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
