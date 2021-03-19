Food Network and Guy Fieri are back with “Tournament of Champions II” at 6 p.m. Sundays. New this year, every time a chef wins a round, $10,000 will be given in their name to their favorite local restaurant that is in need. Let the cooking begin. Visit foodnetwork.com for chef lineup. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Hedy
Pikes Pick: Restaurant helper
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
New mountain biking destination closer to debut in western Colorado
-
Antlers of awe: From Woodland Park shop, creations find homes around the world
-
Manitou Springs trails await realization 5 years after lofty plan
-
Colorado Springs recording artist, dentist stars in new concert film chronicling Jesus' last week
-
COVID: The Longest Year | Lessons on happiness from Colorado Springs leaders, artists and thinkers