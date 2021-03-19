Food Network and Guy Fieri are back with “Tournament of Champions II” at 6 p.m. Sundays. New this year, every time a chef wins a round, $10,000 will be given in their name to their favorite local restaurant that is in need. Let the cooking begin. Visit foodnetwork.com for chef lineup. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments