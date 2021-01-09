Scott Pelley observed major world events for years as a respected journalist for “60 Minutes.” Read the inside stories from 9/11, war zones and Trump vs. Clinton in his book “Truth Worth Telling.” — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Reporter Scott Pelley goes inside the news for meaning
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
