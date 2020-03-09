Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival

A plumbeous vireo is spotted during a 2018 Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival field trip. Courtesy

 Photo courtesy of Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival

My fellow bird lovers, mark 10 a.m. March 21 on your calendar. That’s when early bird registration opens for the May 15-17 Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival. This year’s offerings include trips to Corral Bluffs Open Space; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

Contact the writer: 636-0270

