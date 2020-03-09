My fellow bird lovers, mark 10 a.m. March 21 on your calendar. That’s when early bird registration opens for the May 15-17 Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival. This year’s offerings include trips to Corral Bluffs Open Space; pikespeakbirdingandnaturefestival.org. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Registration opens soon for Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
