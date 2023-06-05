I don't read many murder mysteries, but Rebecca Makkai's February release, "I've Got Some Questions for You," is making me reconsider the genre. Now a film professor and successful podcast host, Bodie Kane returns to the scene of the crime — the boarding school she attended for four years before college, where her one-time roommate was found dead in the swimming pool. A man is serving time for the crime, but did he really do it? A bunch of twists and turns plus Makkai's excellent writing makes me want to tell every reader I know to dig in. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
