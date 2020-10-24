Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, will have an Oktoberfest Biergarten, 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday . For $20 per person, feast on German food, Colorado Crust Pizza, Goat Patch beer and Hold Fast coffee. All proceeds go to TESSA in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Raise a stein
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
