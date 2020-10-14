Fall is in the air, which means it's time for flannel shirts, scary movies and, yes, pumpkin beer. My current go-to is Denver Beer Co.'s harvest ale called "Hey! Pumpkin." Also check out pumpkin brews at Jak's Brewing Co. in Falcon and Goat Patch Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Pumpkin beer options flowing in Colorado Springs
Tags
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
Time stands still at this bar south of Denver, and the burgers fly | Craving Colorado
-
[WATCH] Terrifying footage captures mountain lion stalking and charging runner for six long minutes
-
With green box on back, woman goes from zero Colorado 14ers to all 54
-
Spiders of Unusual Size are closer than (and maybe not who) you think
-
Concrete Couch turning old Colorado Springs dump site into community-designed park