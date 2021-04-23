When Pete Moreno, executive chef at Prime25, makes a hamburger, it’s not just any burger. Think 10 ounces of ground prime beef hand-shaped into a monster-size patty served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, whiskey cheddar and pecan-smoked bacon. It’s a mouthful. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Prime burger at Colorado Springs' Prime25
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
