Pikes Pick: Prime burger

Prime25 burger with 10 ounces of ground prime beef patty.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

When Pete Moreno, executive chef at Prime25, makes a hamburger, it’s not just any burger. Think 10 ounces of ground prime beef hand-shaped into a monster-size patty served on a buttery, toasted brioche bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, whiskey cheddar and pecan-smoked bacon. It’s a mouthful. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette

