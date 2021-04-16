Loaded pretzel at Ivywild Kitchen in the Ivywild School’s Marketplace is a dream come true for pretzel lovers. Think Mark Anthony giant Philly-style soft pretzel, topped with cheddar-Swiss cheese sauce, served with rolls of prosciutto cotto. It’s garnished with spicy mustard, pickled red onions and pickle chips. Pass the beer. — Teresa Farney, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Pretzel love
Teresa Farney
Food editor
Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column
