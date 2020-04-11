Sometimes just stop for calm and peaceful. "The gardens of the soul" is one of those beautifully restful groups on Facebook. As simple as "sunset over blooming fields," a "beautiful world" and pretty spring flowers. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Pretty flowers, pretty colors, pretty pictures online
Tags
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Read
-
No egg shortages for these Colorado Springs residents, who know the chicken comes first
-
Wear mask on trails around Colorado Springs? Advice differs
-
Colorado Springs resident has a thing for plants and it shows
-
State park outside Colorado Springs earns national recognition
-
Steps to make DIY nonmedical face mask as coronavirus precaution