Trails End Taproom Monument, 252 Front St., features a rotating 15 taps with a self-pour concept.
When Trails End Taproom opened on Colorado Springs’ west side in 2017, some doubted the pour-your-own concept. No doubting anymore. The success has led to a second location in Monument, with brews lining a historic structure downtown. — Seth Boster
