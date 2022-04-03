A rich brew of conspiracy theories surrounds Denver International Airport, one of which involves the “New World Order,” a secret totalitarian world government that allegedly meets in the giant maze of underground tunnels below the terminals. Podcast network Curiouscast took advantage of the bizarre stories floating about, and set a podcast, “Exploring Denver,” at the airport. In the series, which premiered in June, two strangers wake up and find themselves trapped miles below DIA. The second season is now available wherever you get podcasts.