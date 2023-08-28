Bridget lands in Dodge City in 1877 after an unfortunate incident with her father at the start of "Lucky Red." But life gets better, at least for a while, after the female proprietors of the Buffalo Queen, a brothel, scoop up the malnourished 16-year-old and set her to work. I don't often succumb to a Western novel, but Claudia Cravens' debut sucked me in horse, saddle and bit. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Jennifer Mulson
