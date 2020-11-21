Don’t outgrow your Play-Doh days. Grown-ups can play, too, with scents like dad sneakers, grilling, lattes and mowed lawns. And Demeter Fragrance’s cologne smells like real Play-Doh. Play on. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Play-Doh big kid scents for the grownups
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
