pnp.JPG

One Detroit-style pizza with mushroom and sausage at Steel Pan in downtown Colorado Springs. Gazette photo

“PNP” is the motto at Steel Pan, 402 S. Nevada Ave. That’s “pie and pint” — a thick, buttery, Detroit-style pizza and beer at the downtown eatery. The deal was $13 at last visit. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments