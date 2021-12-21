One Detroit-style pizza with mushroom and sausage at Steel Pan in downtown Colorado Springs. Gazette photo
Features writer
“PNP” is the motto at Steel Pan, 402 S. Nevada Ave. That’s “pie and pint” — a thick, buttery, Detroit-style pizza and beer at the downtown eatery. The deal was $13 at last visit. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
